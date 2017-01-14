1 Dead in Arlington Heights Car Crash

A woman died in a crash in Arlington Heights on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

A woman died and another was critically injured after their vehicle crashed early Saturday in Arlington Heights.

The two-vehicle crash occurred after 3:45 a.m. at Arlington Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Batallion Chief Steve Skelly.

A woman died at the scene and another woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Skelly said.

What led up to the crash was under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.