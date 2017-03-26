Person in Custody After Armed Standoff With SWAT in Canyon Country | NBC Southern California
Person in Custody After Armed Standoff With SWAT in Canyon Country

By Heather Navarro

    Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station
    An armed person held of SWAT for hours overnight Sunday, March 26, 2017, in a standoff in Canyon Country.

    A person armed with a handgun who held of SWAT in a barricade Sunday overnight for hours was taken into custody and the Canyon Country neighborhood deemed safe.

    At around 1 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita station received a family disturbance call in the 15200 block of Poppy Meadow Street.

    When the person brought out a handgun amid the disturbance, the wife and another family member related to the person ran from the home and called 911.

    The armed person did not respond to SWAT commands.

    By 7:15 a.m., the person was taken into custody and the neighborhood was safe, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station said.

