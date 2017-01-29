A man was arrested Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in connection with the shooting that killed a man in a Brea Target parking lot.

A 22-year-old was arrested Sunday after a man was shot to death in an underground Target parking lot in Brea.

Thomas Allen Jenkins III, 22, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting the victim, identified as Alex Lin, 44.

Lin was shot several times Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East Birch Street in Brea, according to the Brea Police Department. He was found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

It appears Lin was walking toward the entrance of the Target when he was accosted, said Lt. Darrin Devereux of the Brea Police Department. He said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

Shooter at Large After Parking Garage Homicide

Brea police said the suspect had fled the area, but said "there is no immediate threat to the public," on the Brea Police Department's Facebook page.

Detectives tracked down Jenkins and served warrants overnight in Moreno Valley. Jenkins was taken into custody at 6:30 a.m. with the aid of SWAT teams.