Newly Released Video Shows Crews Rescuing 9-Year-Old With Arrow Piercing Neck | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Newly Released Video Shows Crews Rescuing 9-Year-Old With Arrow Piercing Neck

By KPNX

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 9-year-old suffered a "one in a million" type of injury after she slipped and an arrow plunged into her neck. Authorities released the bodycam footage April 4, 2017 of the amazing February rescue.  

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Newly released body cam footage shows the harrowing rescue of a 9-year-old girl after she slipped and an arrow plunged into her neck in Arizona.

    The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the footage of the rescue in February, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

    Crews responded to Usary Mountain Regional Park after the girl slipped and fell on the tip of the arrow.

    She was rushed to the hospital and survived.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/31] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Whitney Irick

    The local fire department called it a "one-in-a-million type of injury."

    Read more at KPNX.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices