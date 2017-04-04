A 9-year-old suffered a "one in a million" type of injury after she slipped and an arrow plunged into her neck. Authorities released the bodycam footage April 4, 2017 of the amazing February rescue.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Newly released body cam footage shows the harrowing rescue of a 9-year-old girl after she slipped and an arrow plunged into her neck in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the footage of the rescue in February, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

Crews responded to Usary Mountain Regional Park after the girl slipped and fell on the tip of the arrow.

She was rushed to the hospital and survived.

The local fire department called it a "one-in-a-million type of injury."

Read more at KPNX.