1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Artesia Shooting

A double shooting left one man dead in Artesia on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Gunfire erupted in Artesia early Thursday, killing one man and wounding another, authorities said.

The double shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. in the 11900 block of 167th Street, said Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Two men, described as restaurant workers, were outside a residence having beers when a car drove up and fired at the two men, sheriff's deputies said.

One of the victims was shot in the head or neck area and pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Jansen said.

Investigators at the scene said the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

A suspect description was not available.