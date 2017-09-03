The so-called Palmer Fire in the Inland Empire had grown to 3,300 acres by Sunday, September 3, 2017.

Firefighters Sunday were working to contain a fast- moving, 3,300-acre brush fire that started west of Calimesa and triggered mandatory evacuations in Riverside County and neighboring Redlands, authorities said.

At 10:52 p.m. Saturday, the fireworks-related fire was 10 percent contained, according to Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department. By Sunday around 7 a.m., containment had increased to 15 percent.

About 435 firefighters were assisted by four water-dropping helicopters and bulldozers were working on the blaze near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Fishernan's Retreat.

The fire was first reported at 1:33 p.m. Saturday at 50 acres burning at a moderate rate, Hagemann said. Residents living on Live Oak Canyon Road between San Timoteo Canyon Road and Interstate 10 in Redlands were ordered to evacuate at 3:30 p.m., Hagemann said.

With 100 homes evacuated on the Riverside County side and nine in Redlands, a total of 450 residents were affected, she said.

The California Highway Patrol said flames were "moving fast" and closed the eastbound lanes of San Timoteo Canyon Road at Live Oak, along the evacuation area.

The blaze, dubbed the Palmer Fire, was being fueled by high temperatures and wind gusts blowing up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. An evacuation center was set up for residents displaced by the fire at the Redlands Community Center, 111 West Lugonia Ave.

An evacuation center for large and small animals was set up at the Yucaipa Equestrian Center, 13273 California St. at G Street.

