1 Shot by Police, At Least 3 Stabbed on Skid Row

At least three people were stabbed in three different locations on Skid Row, police said, possibly by the same man who was later shot by police.

One person was stabbed at Seventh and San Julian streets, and the second was stabbed at Fifth and Crocker streets. Witnesses say a man with a knife was fighting with two men at Sixth and San Pedro streets, when two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division arrived and confronted him.

When he refused to drop the knife, he was shot by police, according to witnesses. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a police shooting occurred.

"He got out the car and that's when he was like, 'Drop the weapon, drop the weapon," said one witness, Jay Hernandez. He said he started running and left when he heard gunshots.

It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.

Multiple victims were loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Police said the three stabbing victims were in critical condition Friday afternoon, and that the man who was shot was in surgery.