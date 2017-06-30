Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, right, is congratulated by Logan Forsythe #11 after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 30, 2017 in San Diego, California. The home run was Barnes' second of the game. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Yeah, baby! Yeah!

Austin Barnes hit a pair of home runs and recorded seven RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers dismantled the San Diego Padres, 10-4, on Friday night at Petco Park.

Barnes started the game with a grand slam in the first inning--the first of his career--as the Dodgers quickly jumped out to a four-run lead before fans found their seats.

Justin Turner tacked on a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning and improved his average to an MLB-best .390 on the season.

After a bases loaded walk added another run, Barnes broke the game open with a three-run shot in the top of the sixth to put an exclamation point on his career night.

San Diego scored their first run in the bottom half of the fourth, and the Padres potentially could have added a couple more if not for the heroic efforts of the team's ball girl, who snagged a one-hopper down the line and handed it to a fan, not realizing it was a fair ball.

Alex wood remained perfect on the season, allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in six strong innings as he lowered his ERA to 1.83, the lowest in the league.

Wood (9-0) became the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 9-0 since Rick Rhoden in 1976 and has not lost a game in his last 12 consecutive starts, second in the Majors behind only Dallas Keuchel with 13.

Richard (5-8) took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits with four walks and three strikeouts in four and 1/3 innings.

Since shutting out the Dodgers on Opening Day, Richard has surrendered 12 runs to the Boys in Blue over a span of two starts.

Former Padre, Logan Forsythe, went 4-for-4 with a walk and collected a season-high four hits.

Sergio Romo couldn't escape the bottom of the ninth, as he allowed a two-run home run to pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez that cut the lead to 10-4.

The Dodgers end the month of June with a record of 21-7, tied for the most wins in a month in franchise history.

L.A. also extended their franchise record for most home runs in a single month set on Thursday night in Anaheim, by hitting three more long balls on Friday, giving the Dodgers a record 53 homers in June.

The Dodgers also extended their MLB-best run differential to +147, more than 30 runs higher than the Houston Astros in second with +116.

Manager Fight:

The highlight of the game occurred in between the first and second innings as both managers were ejected after an incident behind home plate.

Everything started after Alex Wood accused Padres' left fielder Jose Pirela of stealing signs in the bottom of the first inning. After the frame, home plate umpire, Greg Gibson, brought both managers together and warned each of them.

Just as San Diego skipper Andy Green started walking back to the dugout, he yelled something at Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, and the mild-mannered Roberts charged at Green and pushed him before he was pulled away by Gibson.

Both benches quickly cleared and Roberts was seen on-camera screaming "You and me!" towards Green before exiting the dugout.

Up Next:

Rich Hill makes the start on Saturday against LHP Dillon Overton for the Padres. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM PST.

