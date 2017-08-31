Two men, one of them naked, armed with rifles barricaded themselves at Harvest Church in Irvine for two hours before they surrendered. It is unclear why one gunman was naked.

The Irvine Police Department responded to the call around 7:10 p.m. at Harvest Orange County church in the 17000 block of Gillette Avenue.

The call prompted SWAT to respond and the two men surrendered by 9:20 p.m.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The men were taken into custody and officials continue to search the church for weapons.

It is unclear why one man was naked.