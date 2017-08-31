Two Armed, Nude Men Captured After Barricading Themselves in Irvine Church - NBC Southern California
Two Armed, Nude Men Captured After Barricading Themselves in Irvine Church

It is unclear why one man was naked.

By Karla Rendon and City News Service

    Two men, one of them naked, armed with rifles barricaded themselves at Harvest Church in Irvine for two hours before they surrendered. It is unclear why one gunman was naked.

    Two armed men, one of them naked, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after barricading themselves in an Irvine church.

    The Irvine Police Department responded to the call around 7:10 p.m. at Harvest Orange County church in the 17000 block of Gillette Avenue.

    The call prompted SWAT to respond and the two men surrendered by 9:20 p.m.

    No one was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

    The men were taken into custody and officials continue to search the church for weapons.

    It is unclear why one man was naked.

    Published at 11:00 PM PDT on Aug 30, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago

