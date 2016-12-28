Armed Parolee-at-Large Barricaded Inside Loma Linda Home | NBC Southern California
Armed Parolee-at-Large Barricaded Inside Loma Linda Home

By Staff Report

    A command post was set up near a Loma Linda home where an armed parolee-at-large had barricaded himself inside on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Authorities have surrounded a Loma Linda home where an armed parolee-at-large is barricaded inside, sheriff's officials said.

    At 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun in a Loma Linda neighborhood, said Jodi Miller of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

    Deputies in a sheriff's helicopter confirmed the man had a gun, Miller noted. 

    A command post was set up near New Jersey Street and Romero Road in Loma Linda, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.  

    The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Specialized Enforcement Division also responded to the residence.

    "They have made numerous announcements to the subject, requesting he come out of the home peacefully, he has refused to do so," Miller said.

    The area was secured and nearby residents were evacuated. 

    "We're all wanting this to come to a peaceful end," Miller added.

    Tony Shin contribued to this report.

