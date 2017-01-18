Ax-Wielding Man Shot by Police After Car Chase | NBC Southern California
LA

Ax-Wielding Man Shot by Police After Car Chase

By City News Service and Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Angie Crouch/KNBC-TV
    Investigators gather at the scene were police shot a man after a car chase into El Segundo on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

    A man who allegedly threatened people with an ax led El Segundo police on a short pursuit that ended with the man being fatally shot in the Westchester area just north of Los Angeles International Airport.

    The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on Manchester Avenue west of Sepulveda Boulevard. Manchester was closed between Kentwood Avenue and Sepulveda Westway to accommodate the investigation, and Airport Police advised people heading for the airport to navigate around the area.

    The man, in his 30s, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. His name was withheld because his relatives had not been notified of his death.

    "The police department received a call of a suspect approaching people in the area of McCarthy Court and Imperial (Avenue), wielding an ax or a machete and threatening them," El Segundo police Capt. Brian Evanski told KNX Newsradio at the scene of the shooting.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 01/18] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Loud Labs

    El Segundo police say they received numerous calls from people who were being threatened by a man with an ax or machete.

    Police responded to the neighborhood and the suspect fled in a white SUV. He apparently got out of the SUV on Manchester, where he was shot. A small ax could be seen on the street just behind the SUV.

    Published 20 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices