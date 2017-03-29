An Adelanto man who slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a Victorville patrol unit was found and arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas, authorities said.

Charles Brown, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of transporting narcotics, according to the Victorville Police Department. He was taken to the department on Amargosa Road for questioning.

While sitting in the back seat of the patrol unit, Brown was able to slip one of his hands out of the handcuffs and leave the car. Officials searched the area using an airship and a K-9 unit, but they could not find Brown.

Alongside Victorville police, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshall's office found Brown two days later in Las Vegas. Brown was taken into custody.

The suspect was distinguishable by his tattoo of the letter "B" on the bridge of his nose between his eyes.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.

NBC4's Whitney Irick contributed to this report.