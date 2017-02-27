The 1996 BMW 750iL in which legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is being sold by a memorabilia company for $1.5 million.

Shakur was riding with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in the black beemer when he was shot in a drive-by while leaving a boxing match in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25. His killing has not been solved.

A check of the vehicle identification number provided in the car's listing shows the vehicle has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the odometer, the Associated Press reports. California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time holds the listing.