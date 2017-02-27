 BMW in Which Tupac Was Fatally Shot is For Sale | NBC Southern California
BMW in Which Tupac Was Fatally Shot is For Sale

By Willian Avila

52 minutes ago

The 1996 BMW 750iL in which legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is being sold by a memorabilia company for $1.5 million.

Shakur was riding with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in the black beemer when he was shot in a drive-by while leaving a boxing match in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25. His killing has not been solved.

A check of the vehicle identification number provided in the car's listing shows the vehicle has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the odometer, the Associated Press reports. California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time holds the listing.

