The photo associated with Brittney Lyon's profile on Sitter.com.

A San Diego woman accused of filming the molestation of two girls in her care had advertised her baby-sitting services on multiple websites, and now investigators are looking for additional victims in the Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Brittney Lyon, 22, was arrested in July and charged with eight felony counts that included conspiracy and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 14.



Lyon advertised her baby-sitting services on at least three websites and used two different names, investigators said Thursday.

Carlsbad police detectives are sharing new information about the defendant because they believe there may be more victims in the case.

Carlsbad Police say Lyon would take two 7-year-old girls she was baby-sitting to her boyfriend's relatives' home in the Bressi Ranch Community where he allegedly molested them while she recorded the acts. One of the victims was a child with special needs.

The alleged assaults started in January 2015 and happened repeatedly with the same two victims for over a year.

Lyon's boyfriend, Samuel Cabrera, Jr., was also charged in the case.

Now detectives say they have come to believe there may be other victims in the case who may reside outside of San Diego County.

Carlsbad police say Lyon used the name "Lauren Allen" when she advertised as a babysitter on the websites Care.com and Sitter.com.

Families in Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties should look at the photos of Lyon that were posted on those websites as well as SitterCity.com.

Anyone who has further information can call Carlsbad Police Department’s tip line at 760-931-2293 or Detective Steve Stallman at 760-931-2293.