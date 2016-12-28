Authorities in Mexico have re-issued an Amber Alert for a missing 18-month-old girl after her mother was found dead in Baja California, saying the toddler could still be alive.

The young girl, Estefani Valeria Alba Gopar, disappeared with her mother in May 2016 when she was only 11 months old, police said. Days later, the mother was found dead in Mexico.

The child is still missing, according to a release from the Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado, but new evidence suggests the child is still alive, and could possibly be found in other parts of Baja California. In light of the new evidence, authorities have re-issued the Amber Alert in hopes of finding the daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mexican authorities at 01-800-00-854-00 or Amber Alert Baja California at 01 (664) 6346621 y 9007430, extension 1702 and 1703.

At the time she went missing, the girl was described as approximately 50 centimeters tall (approximately 20 inches tall) and 9 kilograms (approximately 20 pounds) heavy with short brown hair.

No other information was immediately available.

