Beach Closed After Shark Sighting in Newport Beach

The ocean was closed for one mile in each direction near 36th Street.

By Whitney Irick

    A shark sighting in Orange County prompted a stretch of beach to close Wednesday evening.

    A crew member on HB-1, the Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter, spotted an 8-foot shark from the air, according to a tweet posted by Newport Beach Lifeguards

    The shark was seen swimming about 200-plus yards off 36th Street in Newport Beach. 

    The city of Newport Beach contracts with Huntington Beach to patrol the area. 

    Lifeguards decided to close ocean access between Newport Pier and 56th Street in Newport Beach as a precaution.

    If there are no more sightings, ocean access will reopen in the morning, city officials said. 

    Published 2 hours ago

