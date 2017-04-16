SoCal Company Recalls Snacks Over Unlisted Peanuts | NBC Southern California
SoCal Company Recalls Snacks Over Unlisted Peanuts

By Associated Press

    Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images

    A Los Angeles-area company is voluntarily recalling one of its vegetarian snacks because it may contain trace amounts of unlisted peanuts.

    The firm, Beyond Meat, said in a release Friday that peanuts were detected in some of its Feisty Crumbles snacks sold in Southern California.

    The recall affects 5-pound bags and 11-ounce bags. Consumers can return the products for a full refund.

    The El Segundo-based company said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of allergic reaction if they eat the snacks.

    Below are the affected product numbers:

