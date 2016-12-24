Big Bear's Having a White Christmas By Loudlabs News UP NEXT XBig Bear's Having a White ChristmasLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Big-Bears-Having-a-White-Christmas_Los-Angeles-408141726.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbclosangeles.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=408141726&videoID=Xq3j5gzXo8Gc&origin=nbclosangeles.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»A winter storm brought heavy snow to the SoCal mountains on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.Published 58 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters