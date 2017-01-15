On the anniversary of one of Los Angeles' most famous murders, the death of the so-called Black Dahlia remains a mystery in 2017. Elizabeth Short was found mutilated in the Leimert Park area of LA, her body sliced in half. Decades went by with many theories emerging, including one involving the enigmatic Sowden House, an architectural marvel built in Los Feliz in 1926. In 2003, the son of a man named George Hodel who owned the Sowden House claimed in his book that his father slayed the raven-haired beauty in the basement. The son, a retired LAPD detective, came to the conclusion after finding photos of what he believes is the Black Dahlia in his father's effects after his death. After conferring with family members, he said he believed his father did it. Take a look around the house tied to her slaying on the anniversary of her death.