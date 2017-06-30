Chris Paul flew the coup, but Blake Griffin is back.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Blake Griffin has reached an agreement to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers after an impressive meeting with Clippers brass on Friday afternoon.

Griffin met with head coach Doc Rivers, team owner Steve Ballmer, special consultant Jerry West, and players DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Crawford, Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker during the meeting, which according to witnesses, was "not cheap," and filled with high production value.

The meeting took place at Staples Center where reports are that Griffin walked through a "Clippers' museum," with different displays set up for each chapter of his life as a Clipper.

After the meeting, which Rivers said "went well," Griffin cancelled his other meetings with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets and is expected to sign a five-year, maximum salary deal with the Clippers that is worth $173 million.

Free agency doesn't start until Saturday, but after opting out last week with Paul, Griffin is expected to stay with the Clippers for the foreseeable future.

Griffin is expected to miss the start of the season as he recovers from a toe injury he suffered during the NBA Playoffs in the opening series against the Utah Jazz.