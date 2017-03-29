Blake Griffin #32 of the LA Clippers keeps his dribble from John Wall #2 and Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards during a 133-124 Clipper win at Staples Center. Griffin wore special shoes designed by an 11-year-old Leukemia patient.

Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers want to Make March Matter.

September may be Childhood Cancer Awareness month, but the team and their star player are doing their best to help children with cancer throughout the month of March as they raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The team has been using the hashtag, #MakeMarchMatter all month and Griffin did his part by teaming up with an 11-year-old Leukemia patient named Justice Griffith to design a special edition pair of Nike sneakers that Griffin would wear in a game.

Griffin and Griffith coined the shoes, "The Super.Fly 5" and the All-Star power forward donned the shoes on the court for the team's game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

In the shoes, Griffin messed around and nearly got a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Clippers defeated the Wizards, 133-124, in a shootout.

After the game, Griffin discussed the experience of working with Justice on the shoe design.

"They were awesome," Griffin said of the finished product. "I was completely blown away by Justice's vision for the shoe and how exact he wanted it. I can't even decide what shirt to wear, and he knew everything he wanted and knocked it out. It was really cool to see his creativity come to life. The shoe was awesome. I got a lot of compliments from people who didn't even know he designed it."

Blake Griffin discusses wearing shoes designed by 11-year-old Leukemia patient, Justice Griffith#ItTakesEverythingpic.twitter.com/WDZDWFhDH8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 30, 2017

Justice was just 10 years old when he found out he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has been undergoing chemotherapy, and radiation since. He underwent a bone marrow transplant last year, but continues to play football and basketball.

Griffin is going to auction off the shoes for his initiative, #BlakeKicksCancer with proceeds from the auction going to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The Clippers also will match the bid up to $25,000.