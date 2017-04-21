Blake Griffin Out Indefinitely With Big Toe Injury

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, center, and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, and center Boris Diaw (33) look for a rebound during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Is the Clippers curse back?

Blake Griffin left Game of the first-round playoff matchup with the Utah Jazz in the second quarter after injuring his right big toe on a play at the basket.

The Clippers trailed by as many as 14 in the game, but had cut the lead to four points when Griffin left the game and headed to the locker room for X-rays.

The first results were negative, showing no fractures in the toe, but he was pronounced out for the game, and will undergo further testing.

Los Angeles sports fans might remember that Dodgers' second baseman Logan Forsythe injured his big toe earlier in the week on a hit by pitch against the Rockies.

Initial X-rays on the big toe were inconclusive, but further testing revealed a fracture and Forsythe was placed on the disabled list and will be out ast least two weeks.

Fans are hoping that the Clippers recent curse where anything that can go wrong does go wrong in the NBA Playoffs has not reared its' ugly head with Griffin and we hope that he's able to return to the series for Game 4.

When Blake Griffin heads to the locker room with a leg injury ... pic.twitter.com/AhdXekg5th — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 22, 2017

However, if Griffin's initial reaction to the injury is any indication, things might not look good for Lob City. After coming out of the game and visiting team trainer, Jasen Powell, Griffin repeatedly pounded his seat before heading into the locker room.

Griffin famously injured his left quadriceps muscle in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers last season and did not return for the playoffs. His injury came just minutes after point guard Chris Paul left the same game with a broken finger.

Here's the play Griffin was believed to be injured on:

Blake Griffin left Game 3 with an apparent lower leg injury. Here's the play he sustained the ailment: pic.twitter.com/NSDZ3vFujR — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 22, 2017

