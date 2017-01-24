Blake Griffin Returns, But Clippers Lose to Sixers, 121-110 | NBC Southern California
LA
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Blake Griffin Returns, But Clippers Lose to Sixers, 121-110

Blake Griffin returned from a five-week absence, but the Los Angeles Clippers could not muster enough strength on the second night of a back-to-back to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, as they fell 121-110, on Tuesday night.

By Michael Duarte

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
    Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (32) tries to get a shot off after colliding with Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 121-110. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

    Blake Griffin started for the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since Dec. 20, but the Los Angeles Clippers could not overcome a second half surge by the Philadelphia 76ers, losing 121-110, on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. 

    Griffin missed the last five weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, but nonetheless played well in his return to the court. 

    Griffin started at power forward and in 29 limited minutes scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. 

    The Clippers led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but the Sixers erased the deficit in the third quarter, thanks mostly in part to implementing the dreaded "Hack-A-DJ" strategy. 

    Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown ordered his young team to foul Clippers' center DeAndre Jordan every time down the court in the third as the career .430 percent foul shooter went 4-of-12 from the line in the game. 

    Even actor/comedian Kevin Hart had to chuckle at Jordan's poor free throw shooting, but he couldn't gawk at his dominant presence on the glass, as Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds for the eighth time this season. 

    Jamal Crawford scored a game-high 27 points off the bench, and J.J. Redick chipped in 22 in the loss. 

    The Sixers were without centers Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor, inserting Nerlens Noel into the starting lineup. Noel led the team in scoring with 19 points. 

    In total, Philly utilized a balanced attack to defeat one of the top teams in the Western Conference as six different players scored in double figures for the 76ers. 

    Clippers coach Doc Rivers did not coach in the game because of an illness. Mike Woodson coached in Rivers' absence.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices