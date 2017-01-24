Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (32) tries to get a shot off after colliding with Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 121-110. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Blake Griffin started for the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time since Dec. 20, but the Los Angeles Clippers could not overcome a second half surge by the Philadelphia 76ers, losing 121-110, on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Griffin missed the last five weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, but nonetheless played well in his return to the court.

Griffin started at power forward and in 29 limited minutes scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists.

The Clippers led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but the Sixers erased the deficit in the third quarter, thanks mostly in part to implementing the dreaded "Hack-A-DJ" strategy.

Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown ordered his young team to foul Clippers' center DeAndre Jordan every time down the court in the third as the career .430 percent foul shooter went 4-of-12 from the line in the game.

The Philly fans (including Kevin Hart) bag on DeAndre Jordan for airballing a free throw. �� pic.twitter.com/mBb2UYg86c — Only The NBA ™ (@OnlyTheNBA) January 25, 2017

Even actor/comedian Kevin Hart had to chuckle at Jordan's poor free throw shooting, but he couldn't gawk at his dominant presence on the glass, as Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds for the eighth time this season.

Jamal Crawford scored a game-high 27 points off the bench, and J.J. Redick chipped in 22 in the loss.

The Sixers were without centers Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor, inserting Nerlens Noel into the starting lineup. Noel led the team in scoring with 19 points.

In total, Philly utilized a balanced attack to defeat one of the top teams in the Western Conference as six different players scored in double figures for the 76ers.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers did not coach in the game because of an illness. Mike Woodson coached in Rivers' absence.