Blood Donations Urged After School Shooting
San Bernardino School Shooting Updates
Blood Donations Urged After School Shooting

By Kelly Whitney

    People are being urged to donate blood in the wake of the shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school Friday.

    Type O-positive and O-negative donations are the most urgently needed, according to the nonprofit LifeStream.

    Two children were shot and transported to local hospitals in critical condition after what appeared to be a domestic violence incident at North Park Elementary School.

    The students’ teacher was killed and the gunman then apparently turned the gun on himself.

    Donations may be made at LifeStream centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, La Quinta or other mobile blood drives.

    Appointments can be made by calling 800-879-4484 or online at LStream.org.

    Published 2 hours ago

