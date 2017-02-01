A 58-year-old man went missing from his home in Valencia. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

After blood was found inside a missing man's home, a 58-year-old's wife of nearly three decades pleaded with the public to help find her husband Wednesday.

"All we want is for Will to come home safely," she said.

Will Cierzan, 58, of Valencia, and his wife Linda have been together 28 years, and she calls him a homebody who would not have left on his own.

He had a day off from working at nearby amusement park Six Flags last Thursday and investigators have learned a relative came over for a while.

A neighbor's security camera captured grainy video of what investigators say appears to be the relative's vehicle backing into the driveway and later leaving.

Linda said Will called her about 4 p.m. Thursday to say he was cooking her dinner.

She came home, expecting to see him there as always, but he was gone.

"It's way out of character for even leave on short walk -- that's what has us concerned," said Det. Ralph Hernandez.

Neighborhood searches have not resulted in any additional evidence.

Investigators could not yet say if the missing man was a victim of a crime.

Hernandez said they hope by enhancing the grainy video, they will learn whether Cierzan went with the relative.

After investigation, they believe his relative is a witness and not a suspect.