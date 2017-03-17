Men Arrested After Authorities Seize Illegal Firearm, Ammunition, Drug Paraphernalia | NBC Southern California
Men Arrested After Authorities Seize Illegal Firearm, Ammunition, Drug Paraphernalia

By Kristina Bugante

    Colorado River Sheriff’s Station
    Craig Moreno, 31, and Gary Moreno, 44, were arrested Thursday, March 16, 2017, after authorities served a search warrant in Blythe and seized firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

    Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities seized firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from a residence in the unincorporated area of Blythe, narcotic task force officials said.

    The Blythe Narcotic Enforcement Team, with assistance from Blythe police and U.S. Border Patrol agents, served a search warrant at 10 a.m. in the 19000 block of South C and D Boulevard and discovered and seized three firearms, including once illegal assault rifle, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, authorities said. 

    Gary Moreno, 44, of Blythe, was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail on felony charges of possessing firearms and ammunition, and on misdemeanor charges of possessing an assault weapon and paraphernalia, according to inmate records. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

    Craig Moreno, 31, of Blythe, was arrested on four misdemeanor warrants, authorities said.

    Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Carroll at the Colorado River Sheriff’s Station at (760) 921-7900.

    Published 35 minutes ago

