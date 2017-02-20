Bob Hope Airport, Then and Now

The Bob Hope Airport in Burbank will be re-branded as Hollywood Burbank Airport this summer in an effort to make it more recognizable to the public. The star's name, which has been a part of the airport for more than a decade, will soon disappear from all of its facilities.

"Our re-branding is so that passengers, especially those east of the Rockies, have a better understanding of the location of the airport," said Rachael Warecki, a spokeswoman for the airport.

Over the years, the airport's name has been changed a total of six times. In the 1930s, the name was changed from United Airport to Union Air Terminal, while in the late '60s it was changed from the Lockheed Air Terminal to Hollywood-Burbank Airport. In the early 2000s, the airport experienced another name change when it went from being called the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport to the present name, Bob Hope Airport.

Airport officials decided on the name change last May. Signs reflecting the changes are set to be in place early June. Another vote will be cast Feb. 21 to formalize the installation of new signage and other re-branding strategies.

In legal terms, the airport's name will remain the Bob Hope Airport, Warecki said. Tributes to the late-entertainer will also remain, with a bronze sculpture by artist Don F. Wiegand still on display inside the terminal.

More changes will soon come to the airport. On Nov. 8, Burbank voters approved a modern 14-gate terminal that is farther from the runways and meets current earthquake design standards to replace the current one.

Take a look at the Hollywood Burbank Airport through the years: