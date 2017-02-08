Bob Hope's Toluca Lake Home Up For Landmark Status

The Los Angeles City Council is considering a historical monument designation for the Toluca Lake home of legendary entertainer Bob Hope and his wife, Dolores.

The traditional English-style main house was built for Hope in 1939 and designed by architect Robert Finkelhor. It was remodeled in the 1950s by John Elgin Woolf.

It was listed for $27.5 million in 2013, but the price was later dropped to $12 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The 14,876-square-foot compound has eight bedrooms, including two in the guest house, and a spectacular indoor pool on its 5.16 acres.

Last year, the home was placed on consideration for Historic-Cultural Monument status after LA city council members learned daughter Linda Hope had applied for a demolition inspection permit for one of the buildings on the property. Hope plans to sell the property and donate the proceeds to the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.

In November 2016, the Hopes' John Lautner-designed Palm Springs "UFO mansion" sold for $13 million to investor Ron Burkle.