A car crashed into the iconic Bob's Big Boy in Downey, flipping and smashing through a window Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

The iconic Bob figure at the Downey Bob's Big Boy is intact after a car went crashing, flipping and smashing through a window Tuesday, authorities said.

The wreck was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at the landmark-type SoCal restaurant in the 7400 block of Firestone Boulevard.

A driver behind the wheel of a red SUV, accused of being drunk, crashed into the front window and overturned, Downey police said.

The man was able to escape from the wreck uninjured.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Downey police said.

Thankfully, no one was inside of the restaurant as it was closed at the time.

And Bob survived as well.

The crash Tuesday comes after the restaurant was essentially resurrected following an "illegal" demolition in 2007.

The SoCal staple opened originally in the 1950s under different names.