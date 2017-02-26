Body Found Inside Burning Car in Chatsworth

Los Angeles Police Department officials are on scene after a grueling discovery of a body in Chatsworth, police confirmed.

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a car fire just after 1:15 a.m. in the 20600 block of Celtic Street, LAPD said.

Officials have confirmed that a body was found inside the vehicle after extinguishing the fire.

LAPD Homicide Investigators have responded to the location to figure out the circumstances behind the incident.

The immediate area is blocked off during the investigation.

