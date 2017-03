Deputies were investigating the cause of death of a man whose body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Friday, March 17, 2017.

Homicide detectives on Friday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot in the Angeles National Forest.

The body was found Friday afternoon at a rest stop along Angeles Crest Highway.

Hikers found the body and notofied authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating.