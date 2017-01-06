Both Sides of Interstate 15 Shut Down Near Baker Due to Standoff on Fwy | NBC Southern California
Both Sides of Interstate 15 Shut Down Near Baker Due to Standoff on Fwy

By Jessica Rice

    Both sides of Interstate 15 were shut down north of Baker Friday morning due to a standoff on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

    An incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday and California Highway Patrol was involved in a standoff with a motorist north of Baker near Halloran Summit Road Thursday morning.

    The person in the car may have a weapon, according to CHP.

    What the incident was or what led up to the standoff was not immediately clear.

    All lanes were shut down and would reopen as soon as possible, CHP noted.

