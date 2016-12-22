Boy Found Surrounded by Dogs at Park in the Rain | NBC Southern California
Boy Found Surrounded by Dogs at Park in the Rain

By Jason Kandel

    Deputies found a toddler surrounded by dogs in the rain at a Victorville park on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

    A toddler was found safe Thursday after he was found alone in the rain and surrounded by a pack of dogs at a Victorville park.

    The incident was reported after 10 a.m.

    The 2-year-old boy was only wearing a dirty diaper, and the dogs were very protective of him.

    One of the dogs lunged at a sergeant and was shot.

    When officers found the boy's home, the front door was open and his mother was asleep. She apparently did not know her son had left the house, officials said.

    Police arrested her for child cruelty.

    The boy and his siblings are now with their father.

    The children, including the boy found at the park were released to the custody of their father, deputies said.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

