Nolan Brandy, 9, is recovering after a deadly elementary school shooting in California on Monday, April 10, 2017.

A 9-year-old boy who was wounded in Monday's deadly shooting at a California elementary school is recovering and in "good spirits," his parents said Wednesday.

A gunman opened fire Monday at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, in what authorities described as a murder-suicide.

He killed his estranged wife, Karen Elaine Smith, a special needs teacher at the school, before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter, identified as 53-year-old Cedric Anderson of Riverside, fired 10 shots, police said.

Two students sitting nearby her were also hit by gunfire.

Jonathan Martinez, 8, later died from his injuries. Nolan Brandy, 9, was hit in the upper body, but is now recovering.

Leon and Rachel Brandy, the parents of the surviving victim, released a statement Wednesday thanking the community "for the outpouring of prayers and support."

They said their son Nolan is recovering very well, adding that they are "grateful."

A day after the shooting officials said the boy was in stable condition, watching cartoons and expected to recover.

"Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith's families," the Brandy family said.