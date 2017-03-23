Boy's Laugh a Symptom of Rare Form of Epilepsy

Justin Cho has always been a happy child. So his parents never gave it much thought when he would laugh. But after Justin suffered an epileptic seizure at home, hospital tests showed that his laugh was the symptom of gelastic epilepsy. The laugh was actually the result of seizures caused by a lesion inside Justin’s brain. In the past, the only treatment was risky open-brain surgery. But UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital surgeons used a different technique that involves inserting a tiny laser through a small incision in the skull. They then use GPS technology to locate the lesion and destroy it. After the surgery, Justin was able to get back to his favorite activities – like soccer – almost immediately. Now when his family hears him laugh, they know it’s the result of genuine joy.