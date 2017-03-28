Boysenberry Fest: Eye the Tantalizing Treats

It's not all that uncommon for a home cook to reach for an apple or watermelon when making a savory dish. And while fruit salsas and fruit sauces often enhance our deep-flavored entrées and main courses, it is rarer to see the boysenberry taking the starring flavor role, outside of sweeter fare like boysenberry jam and pie. Of course, that's not the case at Knott's Berry Farm, where the boysenberry rules all, all year long, and the Boysenberry Festival rules much of the April calendar. The multi-food, unusual-tastes to-do is back from April 1 through 23 at Buena Park with some new edibles (think ravioli) and dessert-like dishes (hello, boysenberry fry bread). Check out some of the upcoming bites below...