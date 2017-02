Brothers Felipe Lopez and Eliseo Lopez both served in WWII. Lopez passed away mid-January in Reseda, and then 10 days later, so did his younger brother Eliseo. The family said Lopez's death left his brother heartbroken and he died in Texas.

The brothers served in Germany and Austria during the war. Lopez spent a year in the Philippines after the war and his younger brother continued on to the Korean War. Take a look at a few moments from their lives: