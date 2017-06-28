BrunchCon: Early Bird Tickets

Debauchery is one thing, but debrunchery? That's a whole other ball of cream-filled, sugar-topped dough. Those who like to brunch, who talk about brunch, and who daydream about the relaxed weekend meal several days in advance know that getting your best brunching self on takes some research, some lookie-loo-ing, and, above all, plenty of tasting and trying. Researching, lookie-loo-ing, and tasting/trying on a brunchified scale are coming right up, later this summer, at BrunchCon, a convention devoted to the pleasures of brunch. Early bird general admission tickets are available right now for $60. Then, on July 1, the price goes up five dollars. Take a peek at what goes on at the most breakfasty con around...