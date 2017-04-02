The new 15 custom designed MLB cans for the 2017 season, courtesy of Budweiser.

The King of Beers is back with a new look.

Just in time for Opening Day, Budweiser has introduced new specialty team cans for most of the 30 MLB teams this season.

The cans feature designs by local artists who embody Budweiser's pursuit of the American dream, and celebration of America's pastime, baseball.

The new cans feature custom designs related to the cities and communities that the team's play in. For example, the Dodgers can features the famous palm trees of Los Angeles, and the St. Louis Cardinals' can features the Gateway arch.

“Baseball and the culture it created is a true celebration of the American spirit,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. “This year, we wanted to leverage our long-standing partnership with MLB to raise a toast to the fans by giving them a piece of their hometown to enjoy right in the palm of their hand with our MLB designed team cans.”

The cans can be purchased in the following cities wherever Budweiser is sold; Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Oakland, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.