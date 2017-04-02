Budweiser Introduces Custom Dodgers Can Just in Time for Opening Day | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Budweiser Introduces Custom Dodgers Can Just in Time for Opening Day

Budweiser, the self-proclaimed "King of Beers," has unveiled new custom cans for the 2017 MLB Season, including the new Dodger themed can that is available just in time for Opening Day.

By Michael Duarte

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Budweiser
    The new 15 custom designed MLB cans for the 2017 season, courtesy of Budweiser.

    The King of Beers is back with a new look.

    Just in time for Opening Day, Budweiser has introduced new specialty team cans for most of the 30 MLB teams this season.

    The cans feature designs by local artists who embody Budweiser's pursuit of the American dream, and celebration of America's pastime, baseball.

    The new cans feature custom designs related to the cities and communities that the team's play in. For example, the Dodgers can features the famous palm trees of Los Angeles, and the St. Louis Cardinals' can features the Gateway arch.

    “Baseball and the culture it created is a true celebration of the American spirit,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. “This year, we wanted to leverage our long-standing partnership with MLB to raise a toast to the fans by giving them a piece of their hometown to enjoy right in the palm of their hand with our MLB designed team cans.”

    The cans can be purchased in the following cities wherever Budweiser is sold; Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Oakland, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices