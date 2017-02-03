Burbank residents were alarmed Friday night after two military jets in town for training landed at a Burbank Airport.

Two U.S. Navy F-18 jets flying in from Virginia rattled nerves around 9 p.m., said a spokeswoman for the Burbank Airport Authority.

The landing was scheduled to happen Friday night and these jets land there from time to time. They're scheduled to depart on Sunday.

Resident took to twitter saying the jets landing sounded like they were 50 feet off the ground.