A Studio City plaza was evacuated Sunday night when a burglary suspect barricaded himself inside a California Pizza Kitchen storage unit.

A California Pizza Kitchen employee and his manager discovered that the second floor storage unit was locked around 6 p.m. They heard noises coming from inside so they called police.

"They were just yelling at us," employee Jalen McKoy said.

Officers evacuated the plaza, located on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

The suspect eventually made his way to the attic, which allowed him access to the entire building.

The suspect became violent and a threat to officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man eventually made his way into the attic of a business several doors down and was taken into custody.

The barricade situation lasted four hours.