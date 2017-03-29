But First, Burritos: Alfred Coffee's Melrose Location Now Serves Breakfast Burritos | NBC Southern California
But First, Burritos: Alfred Coffee's Melrose Location Now Serves Breakfast Burritos

By Whitney Irick

    Whitney Irick

    But first, coffee ... and burritos. 

    Specialty coffee shop Alfred Coffee and Kitchen is now serving up more than your favorite #10dollarlatte. Fresh and piping hot breakfast burritos are now available daily at the Melrose Place location in Los Angeles.

    Choose between the Rico Suave (scrambled eggs, avocado, tater tots, bacon, cheddar and cotija cheeses) or the Alfred (eggs whites, avocado, tater tots and choriman chicken chorizo) made by the Rooster Truck

    The burritos are $10 each and are served with both cilantro crema and molcajete style salsa.

    Published 2 hours ago

