But first, coffee ... and burritos.

Specialty coffee shop Alfred Coffee and Kitchen is now serving up more than your favorite #10dollarlatte. Fresh and piping hot breakfast burritos are now available daily at the Melrose Place location in Los Angeles.

¡Breakfast burritos EVERYDAY! The fun starts at Melrose Place tomorrow. Tag a hungry friend! �� #alfredcoffee #melroseplace #butfirstcoffee A post shared by ALFRED (@alfred) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Choose between the Rico Suave (scrambled eggs, avocado, tater tots, bacon, cheddar and cotija cheeses) or the Alfred (eggs whites, avocado, tater tots and choriman chicken chorizo) made by the Rooster Truck.

The burritos are $10 each and are served with both cilantro crema and molcajete style salsa.