'The Zeroes Kept Coming': California Man Wins $5 Million on Scratchers Ticket
'The Zeroes Kept Coming': California Man Wins $5 Million on Scratchers Ticket

A trip to the barber shop ended with a $5 million win in Granada Hills.

By Whitney Irick

    A trip to the barber shop ended with a $5 million lottery win in Los Angeles County.

    Lloyd Vilbar stopped by a Granada Hills barber shop to get a haircut, but the shop was closed. Before leaving, he decided make another stop at the cigarette store next door.

    Vilbar said he doesn't smoke and was simply stopping in Cig World on Devonshire Street in Granada Hills to buy some Lottery tickets.

    He ended up purchasing two tickets — and won $5 million playing the California Lottery's Extreme Green Scratchers ticket.

    "I scratched the winning prize and I thought it said I won $500, but then the zeroes kept coming," Vilbar said.

    "Then I started shaking."

    He told the California Lottery he's grateful for the win and calls that day, "an unbelievably beautiful day."

    The owner of Cig World will receive a retailer bonus of $25,000 for selling the winning ticket. That money is from a separate fund and will not affect Vilbar's prize, lottery officials said.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

