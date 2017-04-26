The brown widow spider (right) next to its more infamous counterpart the black widow spider.

California is set to experience an increase in spiders following Gov. Jerry Brown's order that lifted the state's drought emergency, NBC4 media partner KPPC reported.

Because increased rain has caused more plant growth, the number of insects that feed on those plants has surged. In turn, the number of spiders that feed on those insects has also risen, said Brian Brown, curator of etymology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

"We have moister conditions for the spiders to live in," Brown said. "Not so many of them will just desiccate and dry out because of the dry conditions."

One of the newer species of spiders in the area is the brown recluse, native to South Africa.

The spiders, which Brown said started making its way to Southern California 15 years ago on shipping containers, have been squeezing out the black widow.

"Brown widows are found under almost every piece of yard furniture in the Los Angeles area," Brown said.

While people should still be careful, the species is not very aggressive, he said.

