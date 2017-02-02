California's Groundhog Is a Tortoise

The watch is on: The Living Desert's Mojave Maxine will emerge from her burrow when spring, or at least springlike weather, is drawing near.

When is a groundhog a tortoise?

It sounds like it might be a riddle from a whimsical storybook or some age-old philosophical question, the kind of brainteaser that makes us ponder the nature of animalia, nature, and the world.

But here's the straightforward answer: A groundhog is a tortoise when we Californians speak of Mojave Maxine, and not Punxsutawney Phil, at the start of February.

Of course, everyone knows the furry superstar of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the impressively toothed prognosticator who may or may not see his shadow on the second day of February each year.

No shadow? Spring's on the way. Shadow seen? Better bundle up for six more weeks. (Spoiler alert: Phil says there's more winter to come for 2017.)

Mojave Maxine, who, as mentioned, is definitely not a groundhog but rather a desert tortoise, calls The Living Desert animal park in Palm Desert home.

And her claim to animal-cute, season-predicting fame doesn't involve her shadow.

Rather, Maxine mavens keep an eye on her scrubby, rock-lined burrow, waiting for her to trundle out after a winter's rest. And by "winter's rest" we mean brumation, the proper and scholarly word for a reptile's hibernation period.

And by "Maxine mavens" we mean both devotees of the desert tortoise and schoolkids across the region, for there's a contest on each year, for students, to guess the date and time the hard-shelled star'll make her first cameo of the year.

Now that Punxsutawney Phil's big moment has wrapped, when will Mojave Maxine emerge in 2017? Giving us all the tortoise-authenticated sign that spring in California, or at least the California desert, is definitely nigh?

Our collective Californian breath is bated.

One clue as to her pattern? Mojave Maxine left her burrow on Feb. 8 in 2016, so we may see her soon. Best keep a watch on The Living Desert, which will announce the tortoise's emergence moments after the anticipated event occurs.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations