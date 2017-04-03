A grandmother fought off a man who broke into her Big Bear Lake home and tried to go after her granddaughter by fighting the man back with her cane, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Saturday, a 13-year-old granddaughter found a man standing in her grandma’s living room. She told her grandma that there was a stranger in the home and went to hide.

The 60-year-old grandmother told the man, later identified as 21-year-old Cody Lynn Mortensen, to leave but he started to push past the woman to get to her granddaughter in the bedroom where the teen was hiding, deputies said.

The grandma refused to let him get by, struggling with Mortensen and fighting him back with her cane.

At one point during the struggle, Mortensen was accused of sexually battering the 60-year-old.

She managed to get away from his alleged assault, but when she fell, he was accused of continuing to hit her.

Deputies arrived and arrested Mortensen on suspicion of burglary, sexual battery, false imprisonment and elder abuse.

Deputies said Mortensen told them he thought his girlfriend was inside the victim’s home.

He was being held on $125,000 bail.