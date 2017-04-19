Car Goes Over Embankment on Mulholland Drive | NBC Southern California
Car Goes Over Embankment on Mulholland Drive

By Heather Navarro

    A woman was believed to be inside a car that went over an embankment on the side of Mulholland Drive Wednesday, April 19, 2017.  

    A car went over an embankment on Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks Wednesday.

    The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash at 14900 W. Mulholland Drive near Beverly Crest at 3:45 p.m. after someone reported the car going over the side of the road. 

    Firefighters found a gray Honda sedan over the embankment and believed a woman was still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

    By 4:30, rescue crews determined no one was inside and cleared the scene.

    Traffic on Mulholland was impacted. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

