Car Goes Over Embankment on Mulholland Drive

A car went over an embankment on Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash at 14900 W. Mulholland Drive near Beverly Crest at 3:45 p.m. after someone reported the car going over the side of the road.
Firefighters found a gray Honda sedan over the embankment and believed a woman was still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
By 4:30, rescue crews determined no one was inside and cleared the scene.
Traffic on Mulholland was impacted.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago