Caught on Camera: Couples Brawl in the Streets

Two couples were caught on camera beating each other down on the streets of San Diego Monday before Good Samaritans and an off-duty cop stopped to intervene.

Witness Cinthia Lara caught the confrontation on camera on Third Avenue near K Street in Chula Vista Monday around 6 p.m.

It's unclear what started the confrontation between the two cars, but one car pulled in front of the other. Next, a fight between the couples ensued.

The video shows several Good Samaritans and an off-duty cop eventually step in to break up the fight.

At least one person was injured and police were told they were going to seek their own medical attention.

Police made contact with the parties involved and no one is facing any charges.