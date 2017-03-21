Caught on Camera: Man Attempts to Kidnap Teen in North Hollywood | NBC Southern California
Caught on Camera: Man Attempts to Kidnap Teen in North Hollywood

The man grabbed the 18-year-old from behind and attempted to pull her back toward a BMW sedan

By Whitney Irick and Gordon Tokumatsu

    Surveillance video shows a man try to abduct a teenager while she was walking home from school on Monday, March 20, 2017.

    An attempted kidnapping was caught on camera Monday and now detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the "dangerous predator." 

    The 18-year-old was walking to school along the 8100 block of Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood around 10:30 a.m. Monday when a man grabbed her from behind. 

    He attempted to pull her back toward his car, but the young woman fought back and was able to free herself before running away, police said. 

    The suspect chased her a short distance, gave up, returned to his car and drove away. 

    Mike Oreb, whose security camera captured the incident, said he was at work at the time.

    "The neighbors were texting me ... telling me, "there's a bunch of officers in front of your house right now," he said. 

    There is no description of the would-be kidnapper, but the getaway vehicle was described as a light blue, late model 4-door BMW sedan. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Area detectives at 818-834-3115.

