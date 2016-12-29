German Shepherd Stares Down Armed Burglar | NBC Southern California
LA

German Shepherd Stares Down Armed Burglar

The dog confronted the armed burglar after he broke into an El Sereno home

By Jonathan Lloyd

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    LAPD
    Security cameras captured a burglar who pointed a handgun at a family's German shepherd Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 after stealing items from a residence northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

    Security cameras captured a burglar who pointed a handgun at a family's German shepherd after stealing items from a residence northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

    The dog confronted the burglar Wednesday morning as he was about the leave the home in the 4900 block of Twinning Street in the El Sereno area. The burglar pulled the gun from his pants, pointed it at the dog during a brief standoff, then left.

    No shots were fired.

    No one was home at the time the burglar broke into the house. He was described as Latino, 25 to 35 years old, 180 to 210 pounds, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair, a mustache and goatee. The man was wearing a black Los Angeles Kings logo hat, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of the heist. He also had a gold wedding ring and black watch.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [12/21] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    Santa Ana Police Department

    Call police at 323-342-8996 with information about the crime.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices