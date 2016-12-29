German Shepherd Stares Down Armed Burglar

Security cameras captured a burglar who pointed a handgun at a family's German shepherd Wednesday Dec. 28, 2016 after stealing items from a residence northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The dog confronted the burglar Wednesday morning as he was about the leave the home in the 4900 block of Twinning Street in the El Sereno area. The burglar pulled the gun from his pants, pointed it at the dog during a brief standoff, then left.

No shots were fired.

No one was home at the time the burglar broke into the house. He was described as Latino, 25 to 35 years old, 180 to 210 pounds, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair, a mustache and goatee. The man was wearing a black Los Angeles Kings logo hat, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of the heist. He also had a gold wedding ring and black watch.

Call police at 323-342-8996 with information about the crime.